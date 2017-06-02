Mo. Supreme Court rules red light camera ban will continue in St. Charles Co.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Red light cameras will continue to be banned in St. Charles County after the Missouri Supreme Court rejected the appeal of the Charter amendment.

“This is a good day and another victory for the voters of St. Charles County,” said County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “The charter form of government gives the power to the people to tell city and county governments what they want in their communities. Over 72 percent of our voters approved the Charter Amendment. This is clearly what the voters wanted.”

In November 2014, voters in the county decided to ban red light cameras, establishing the Charter Amendment. Shortly after the votes were cast, a lawsuit was brought against the “validity of the Charter amendment” by the cities of St. Peters, O’Fallon, and Lake Saint Louis, along with residents Jim Pepper and Pam Fogarty. The lawsuit challenged the constitutionality of the amendment and the wording that went before the voters.

On Nov. 16, 2015, the Judicial Circuit Court handed down a judgment upholding the Charter Amendment.

“Some in the cities complain the County cannot tell them what to do – and they are right. The county voters, however, can tell them what to do,” Ehlmann explains, adding, “The action by the County Council to put this on the ballot could have been taken up by the people through initiative petition. The Council and the people took action because a state-wide bill to ban red-light cameras had been killed for three successive years by lobbyists in Jefferson City. The rights of the voters of this County have been upheld by the 11th Judicial Circuit Court, the Missouri Court of Appeals and the Missouri Supreme Court.”

Tuesday, the Missouri Supreme Court denied the plaintiff’s application to transfer the lawsuit.

