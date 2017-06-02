Free dental care offered to Valley Park-area children

Local kids will soon have the opportunity to receive free dental services from Valley Park Dental Care.

The event is part of Kids Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, June 17. Children ages 12 and younger will have a choice of one free exam and cleaning from Dr. Jade DeSmidt, Dr. Shreya Patel, and their team.

"It's unfortunate that so many children have enough decay in their primary teeth that the only solution is multiple crowns or pulling teeth that can no longer be saved," said Dr. DeSmidt. "We look at Kid's Free Dentistry Day as a way to provide important preventative care to children in our community, as well as educate them on the importance of having a good oral hygiene regimen."

According to the CDC, nearly one in four children between the ages of 2 and 11 has untreated cavities in their primary teeth.

All patients at the event will be accepted by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Valley Park Dental Care is located at 922 Meramec Station Road, Suite D in Valley Park.

For more information, call 636-529-1460 or visit www.freedentistryday.org.

