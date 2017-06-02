Leukemia survivor uses 'cancer curing bike' to help others

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman is pedaling for a cause after finishing her battle with leukemia.

In September 2014, Darcy Nayler was doing her job as an Emergency Room nurse when she started to feel sick and went in for blood work.

“We walked into the room [to get the results] and my primary care doctor was sitting there with another man, and this man held my hand, and he said, ‘I’m sorry to tell you that you have leukemia,” Nayler said. “I was a 40-year-old fit boot camp person who was an ER nurse, a mom of three. I never smoked, I didn’t fit any of the statistics.”

Nayler was determined not be a statistic. As a mother of three, she fought and is now treatment free with a new job.

“I’m a nurse in oncology, so it’s full circle,” she said.

She uses the tools of her trade and her "cancer curing bike."

“My cancer curing bike is one of my favorite things in the whole world. It makes me feel good, it’s God’s anti-depressant and I’m helping other people,” said Nayler.

She uses her bike when she rides for Pedal the Cause with her team, “Team Grateful,” to raise money for cancer research. With Pedal the Cause, 100 percent of the donations raised go to fund research at Siteman and St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The 2017 Pedal the Cause event will take place September 23 and 24 at the Chesterfield Amphitheater. Click here for more information or to join the KMOV team.

