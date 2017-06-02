Pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by car overnight

Police in the 8300 block of Halls Ferry Road Thursday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in north St. Louis Thursday night.

Police said the pedestrian was in the 8300 block of Halls Ferry Road when they were struck around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

No other details regarding the incident have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved