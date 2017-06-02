Man dead following overnight shooting in Carr Square neighborhood

Scene in the 1500 block of Cochran Place after a fatal shooting Thursday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed during a shooting in the Carr Square neighborhood overnight.

The unidentified man was fatally shot in the 1500 block of Cochran Place just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

