Officer among 5 injured in crash outside Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An officer was among five people rushed to the hospital following a crash in Maryland Heights overnight.

An officer was directing traffic outside the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre after the Super Jam concert ended when he was struck by a car just before 1 a.m. Friday.

After hitting the officer, the suspect's vehicle left the scene and a police pursuit ensued. The short pursuit ended when the suspect's car hit a police vehicle, causing a six-vehicle crash near the intersection of Riverport Drive and Maryland Heights Expressway. Another officer and a K-9 officer were inside the police vehicle when it was hit by suspect's vehicle.

All of those taken to the hospital had non-live threatening injuries, police said. The officer inside the police vehicle sustained injuries to his neck and the K-9 officer is expected to be okay. The officer that was hit by suspect’s vehicle while directing traffic was not taken to the hospital for treatment.

One person was taken into custody following the incident. Police said they are not looking for anyone else.

The investigation is ongoing.

