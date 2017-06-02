Teen shot and killed in west St. Louis - KMOV.com

Teen shot and killed in west St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A teenage boy was shot and killed in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Thursday night.

Police said the victim, who is in his early teens, was shot in the head and found unresponsive in the 2500 block of Hodiamont around 10:45 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Other information was not immediately known.

