Schnucks issues allergy alert for several bakery products

(KMOV.com) - Schnucks announced on Thursday that their cinnamon pudding half cakes and cake slices could pose an allergy risk to those allergic to walnuts.

The products may contain walnuts, but the ingredient is not listed on the label. They were sold at all 100 locations in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts run a serious or life-threatening risk of an allergic reaction if they consume the product.

Schnucks is urging customers to look for the following:

Schnucks Bakery Half Cinnamon Pudding Cake UPC: 2-52594-20399-6 All sell-by dates up to and including June 12, 2017 (found on product label directly below price)?

Schnucks Bakery Cinnamon Pudding Cake Slice UPC: 2-52584-00199-1 All sell-by dates up to and including June 12, 2017 (found on product label directly below price)

?

Schnucks Bakery Sliced Pudding Cake Tray (variety pack that includes slices of the cinnamon cake) UPC: 2-52680-50999-5 All sell-by dates up to and including June 12, 2017 (found on product label directly below price)

According to Schnucks, the allergen omission was brought to the company's attention by a customer, however, there have been no reports of illness associated with consumption of these products as of June 1.

Schnucks customers who purchased the affected products from Schnucks Bakery departments are encouraged to return them to their nearest store for a full refund.

Those with questions regarding the recall should contact Schnucks Consumer Affairs department at 314-994-440.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.