Illinois lawmakers OK school funding overhaul amid gridlock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A plan to overhaul Illinois' school funding formula has prevailed as a highlight for advocates in a legislative session marked largely by futility.

Lawmakers approved the plan to direct more dollars to the state's neediest schools in the session's final hours Wednesday. The measure advanced 60-52 from the House to the Senate. There it received a 35-22 vote in the face of Republican opposition.

The measure would direct new money to districts based on student demographics and local resources. No district would receive less than it currently does.

Illinois has the nation's widest spending gap between low and high-income districts. Democratic sponsors say the legislation will help close that gap. But Republican lawmakers and GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration decry the plan as a "bailout" for Chicago Public Schools.

The bill is SB1 .

