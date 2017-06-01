1 dead in accident involving semi and pick-up - KMOV.com

1 dead in accident involving semi and pick-up

By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
(Credit: KMOV).
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

One person died in an accident involving a semi and pick-up truck in north St. Louis Thursday.

Police say the accident happened near the intersection of Riverview and Scranton around 6:15 p.m. A semi and S10 were involved the wreck.

A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.

