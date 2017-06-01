St. Louis Blues players open educational science exhibit at Magic House

St. Louis Blues Players are masters of ice and they are helping children learn about the science behind the ice. (Credit: KMOV)

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Blues Players are masters of ice and they are helping children learn about the science behind the ice.

Blues Captain, Alex Pietrangelo was on hand to help open The Ice Zone Exhibit at the Magic House.

The exhibit features hands-on exhibits to help visitors learn about ice.

You can learn more about the science behind the ice at the exhibit funded by a grant from the Blues for Kids Foundation.

