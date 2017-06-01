Residents of the Gravois Park neighborhood enjoying new park

Neighbors and community members in the Gravois Park neighborhood can now enjoy a brand new playground, it was built all in just a matter of hours! (Credit: KMOV)

Neighbors and community members in the Gravois Park neighborhood can now enjoy a brand new playground, it was built all in just a matter of hours!

The project started at 6:30 a.m. Thursday and included a lively DJ to help volunteers keep the work flowing.

Volunteers told News 4 the project means big things for the neighborhood.

The project wrapped up at 2:30 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The playground was sponsored by several groups including Cherokee Street Reach, the City of St. Louis, and the New Balance Foundation.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.