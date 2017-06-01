Family warns others after newly purchased pet dies of disease

The Reichenberg family lost Maverick to Parvo, an intestinal disease shortly after purchasing him from a pet store. Credit: KMOV

A family said their dog suddenly died after they brought it home from a St. Charles County pet store.

The Reichenberg family bought a Siberian Huskey puppy from Petland in Lake St. Louis and named him Maverick. He almost immediately became sick with an intestinal disease called Parvo, which can be deadly to dogs. Maverick died eight days later.

The family spent $2500 on the puppy and says they are devastated by Maverick’s death, not the money.

The manager at Petland says the family will be refunded.

