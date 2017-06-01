St. Louis County’s Human Services Dept. offering free summer meals

Summer is here and programs for kids are about to start!

The St. Louis County’s Human Services Department is starting its summer food program. The program is offering free breakfast and lunch to those children that depend on meals during the school year.

The summer program will run until mid-August. St. Louis County has partnered with churches, camps, and community centers.

If you need this program’s help, text “FOOD” to 877877.

