Missouri special session cost more than $66,000

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's recent special legislative session cost taxpayers more than $66,000.

Gov. Eric Greitens called lawmakers into special session to authorize discounted electricity rates for a steel-works facility and aluminum smelter that are considering opening near the southeastern Missouri town of New Madrid.

Lawmakers passed the legislation in one week, and tried to hold down costs by coming to the Capitol in Jefferson City only on the days when votes were scheduled.

Figures provided to The Associated Press show the House spent more than $47,000 and the Senate nearly $19,000 for lawmakers' daily expense allowances, mileage reimbursements and staffing.

