Suspect in wheelchair allegedly steals from 70-year-old woman

Police say this woman robbed a 70-year-old woman at restaurant in the Central West End. Credit: SLMPD

St. Louis Metropolitan Police are looking for a woman that allegedly stole a purse from a 70-year-old woman on the patio of a Central West End restaurant.

On April 15, police said the suspect approached the 70-year-old woman while she was sitting outside on the patio of Evangeline’s Restaurant at 512 N. Euclid.

The suspect then took the woman’s purse off the table and ran north on Euclid. The victim’s cell phone and cash was inside the purse at that time.

Prior to the incident, police said the suspect was seen sitting in a wheelchair, being pushed by a man.

If you recognize her, call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 866-371-8477.

