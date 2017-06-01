7-year-old among multiple shooting victims in North St. Louis

Multiple people were shot at on Beacon Avenue and Lillian Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Among the victims is a 7-year-old child as well as a 33-year-old male. There may be one or more other victims. Their condition is unknown.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m.

This situation is still developing, and no further information was available at this time.

Stay tuned to News 4 for more on this story.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.