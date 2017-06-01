Man shot just north of downtown St. Louis - KMOV.com

Man shot just north of downtown St. Louis

By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

A 20-year-old man was shot in the head just north of downtown St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of N. 16th Street just after 3:30 p.m.

He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital, police said.

