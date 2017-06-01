Ellisville Police investigating skimming device found at Petromart gas pump

ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Ellisville Police Department is investigating after a skimming device was found Thursday at a local PetroMart.

Police said the device was at gas pump #8 located at 15670 Manchester Rd. and they are not sure how long it was there.

If you or someone you know has recently paid at the #8 gas pump at that specific PetroMart, authorities are urging you to call your card issuer and have an alert placed on your account.

