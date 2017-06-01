Ellisville Police investigating skimming device found at Petromart gas pump

An Endangered Person Advisory was issued overnight for a 21-year-old man who stated he would harm himself with a gun.More >
A person was hospitalized after being hit by a car in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.More >
A plan developed by MSD to fix flooding problems in University City could mean 20-40 residents will be uprootedMore >
A road rage incident in Ballwin ended with one person in the hospital and a suspect on the run Wednesday night.More >
