Payless closing up to 800 stores, including the St. Louis area

The retailer said Tuesday, April 4, 2017, that it will be immediately closing nearly 400 stores as part of the reorganization. (Credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April, the discount shoe retailer Payless Inc is reportedly closing up to 800 stores including multiple St. Louis-area stores.

The store closures in the St. Louis-area include, but are not limited to:

2300 Bernadetter Dr. in Columbia, MO

2158 St. Louis Galleria in St. Louis, MO

1154 NE Coronade Dr. in Blue Springs, MO

2015 Maplewood Commons Dr. in Maplewood, MO

For a full list of closures, visit the Payless website here.

