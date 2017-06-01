Teenage boy killed, 12-year-old girl injured in Macoupin County ATV crash

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A teenager died following an ATV crash Wednesday night in Macoupin County.

The 15-year-old, whose identity has not been made public, was riding the ATV with a 12-year-old girl when the crash occurred, ejecting the duo around 6:38 p.m., according to the sheriff's department.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The girl was flown by ARCH Helicopter to a St. Louis hospital, where she was listed in serious but stable condition.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved