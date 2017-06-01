O'Fallon PD identify missing 2 year-old, conduct criminal investigation

A missing child in O'Fallon, Mo., has resulted in police conducting a criminal investigation.

The O'Fallon Police Department announced they found a missing toddler before 11:00 a.m. Thursday. They asked for the public's help in identifying the child and getting him back home.

Now, police say, a criminal investigation has been conducted.

On their Facebook page, police said they have a 2 year-old boy who was located in the Country Life subdivision on Vine Street.

Police did not release a picture of the child, but they said he has blonde hair, brown eyes, and is wearing a blue-and-gray striped shirt with orange shorts.

Anyone with information about the child's identity or his parents and/or guardians is asked to contact the department.

