Family robbed, then carjacked in front of their home, police say

Police are currently searching for a pair of suspects they said robbed and then carjacked a family in south St. Louis. 

The incidents occurred around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning near Minnesota Avenue and Gasconade Street. 

Police said the family was robbed at gun-point by two suspects. Then the pair of suspects took the family's vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala. 

No one was injured during the robbery and carjacking. 

Police have released no other information about the suspects at this time. 

The investigation is currently ongoing. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

