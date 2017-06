Bob Seger, Silver Bullet Band coming to St. Louis on North American tour

St. Louis will be among the 24 cities slated to be visited this fall by Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet band.

The North American tour will have Seger and the Silver Bullet coming into Scottrade Center on Oct. 12. Tickets go on sale for the concert on June 16, with pre-sale tickets available for Bob Seger fan club members on June 13.

The tour lineup comes shortly after Seger's Greatest Hits album was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after the album sold 10 million units in America.

Tickets can be purchased online through Live Nation or Bob Seger's website.

