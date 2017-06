Driver in custody after pedestrian hit with car in South City overnight

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A person was hospitalized after being hit by a car in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.

The pedestrian was on Hampton just south of Loughborough when the incident occurred around 3:35 a.m. After hitting the pedestrian, the vehicle crashed into two other vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was taken into custody.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved