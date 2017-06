St. Louis youth can text for free meal

Starting Thursday, a St. Louis company will be working to make sure kids don't go without a meal this summer.

Express Scripts is teaming up with Covenant House to participate in Hunger Not Impossible (HNI). It's a program where youth can send a text message to get free food.

Food insecurity continues to be a problem across the country, and especially in the summer months when kids can't get the government funded meals at school they rely on.

Youth can text "meal" or "hungry" to HNI. They will reply with nearby healthy options. Then, an Express Scripts volunteer will place the to-go order under the name of the person in need so they can pick up the meal without judgment.

Express Scripts will sponsor 100 youth through the program.

