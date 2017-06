Man, 21, missing after stating he would harm himself with a gun

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Person Advisory was issued overnight for a 21-year-old man who stated he would harm himself with a gun.

Gabriel Hayes left a home in the 1260 block of Stoneridge Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday following a disagreement with his parents. Police said Hayes made a statement that he would harm himself with a gun. According to officials, Hayes is not known to possess a gun.

Previously, Hayes reportedly attempted to harm himself with unknown pills. Officials said Hayes suffers from depression and is not currently on any medication.

Hayes is described as being 5-foot-10, 165 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and shoulder length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a gray Pizza Hut shirt and khaki shorts.

Hayes drives a black 1999 Toyota Camry with the Missouri license SP6R2G.

Anyone with information regarding Hayes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved