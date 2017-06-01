Man dies after being shot in Hyde Park neighborhood Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed in St. Louis’ Hyde Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

The man, described by police as being in his mid-50s, was shot in the chest while in the 1100 block of Angelica around 8:40 p.m.

After being shot, the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

No other details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

