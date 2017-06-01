2 hospitalized following rolling gun battle, police chase, crash overnight

The suspect vehicle crashed into three vehicles near Skinker and Clayton (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people were hospitalized when a rolling gun battle ended with a crash overnight.

Police said the rolling gun battle started between two cars in Wellston. When one car sped away, a North County Cooperative Police vehicle chased the other. A lieutenant on the scene told News 4 the car being chased eventually crashed into three vehicles near Skinker and Clayton just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Following the crash, a man and woman were taken into custody. According to police, the suspects sustained minor injuries. Two people inside a car the suspects’ vehicle crashed into were also taken to the hospital.

Information regarding the other car involved in the gun battle has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved