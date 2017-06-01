Man stabbed during road rage incident in Ballwin; suspect on the loose

Area in Ballwin where a man was stabbed during a road rage incident Wednesday (Credit: KMOV)

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A road rage incident in Ballwin ended with one person in the hospital and a suspect on the run Wednesday night.

Ballwin Police Det. Scott Stephens said both drivers were aggressively traveling on Manchester Road near New Ballwin Road when one of the cars pulled off to a side street and the other followed. After the cars pulled off on Birchwood, the drivers got into an argument, during which one stabbed the other around 8:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The drivers did not know one another, according to police.

Police said they are still searching for the suspect. They plan on releasing a description of the suspect Thursday.

