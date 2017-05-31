Police investigating stabbing in Ballwin - KMOV.com

Police investigating stabbing in Ballwin

Posted: Updated:
By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
Connect
(Credit: KMOV). (Credit: KMOV).
BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Ballwin Wednesday night.

A young man was stabbed at a home in the 100 block of Birchwood around 9:00 p.m., police say.

He was taken to a hospital. Information on his condition was not immediately known.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly