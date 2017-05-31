Plan to fix flooding problems in University City could uproot residents

A plan to fight flooding in University City is facing pushback from some members of the University City Council. Credit: KMOV

A plan developed by MSD to fix flooding problems in University City could mean 20-40 residents will be uprooted.

The University City Council hosted a meeting Wednesday night to discuss the plan, which would call for two storage tanks to be built that would each be 180 feet in diameter, 35 feet tall, and they would have a capacity of 4.6 million gallons.

The tanks would be installed at one of two sites north of Olive Boulevard near the River Des Peres. The first site would be between 82nd Boulevard and Hafner Place. The second site being considered would be located on the south end of Rushmore Drive and would occupy all of Briar Court.

“The important point is this is a project that needs to happen, has to happen. We’re talking about eliminating basement back-ups and sewer overflows,” said Lance LeComb with MSD.

Devastating flooding along the river was a problem in 2008.

“Whenever it rains, I don’t sleep, that’s how it is, that’s my life,” said resident Shannon Jenkins, who has lived on Briar Court for more than 15 years.

Jenkins added that water and sewage seeps into her basement when it rains.

Some city council members said Wednesday they would fight the plan, but some residents said they would be happy to accept a buyout and move.

No final decision on the project has been made on the project. MSD will host an informational meeting about the plan in mid-June in which public input will be sought.

