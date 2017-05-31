Family of 2-year-old girl hit by a car, thanking helpful bystanders

A child, 2, was hit by a car in the 4300 block of Penrose Wednesday night. Credit: KMOV

The family of a 2-year-old girl is thanking the strangers who rushed in to help save her life.

The 2-year-old girl was hit by a car in north St. Louis Wednesday night, and is now being treated at a local hospital.

The 27-year-old driver told police he saw two children run into the roadway between two parked cars in the 4300 block of Penrose around 7:45 p.m. The driver said he hit his breaks to stop but hit the toddler.

According to police, after the girl was hit by the car, two bystanders performed CPR on her until EMS crews arrived. The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

"I heard a lady screaming at the top of her lungs, so I ran to the door and I saw a little kids just laying there in the middle of the street," said Erik Winston.

Erik Winston and his wife heard the accident and immediately wanted to help but when they ran to the scene, they saw help was already there.

It was Cheryl Smith's granddaughter who was hurt. They had just arrived home from a graduation ceremony when the 2-year-old was hit by a car.

After moments of Smith's cousin trying to resuscitate the child, a stranger, who is a nurse took over and gave the child CPR.

The driver and two juvenile passengers remained on the scene. They were not injured during the incident.

Officials said the driver was issued four traffic citations.

The investigation is ongoing.

