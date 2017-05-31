Child, 2, struck by car in north St. Louis - KMOV.com

Child, 2, struck by car in north St. Louis

By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

A 2-year-old child was hit by a car in north St. Louis Wednesday.

The accident occurred in the 4300 block of Penrose around 7:45 p.m.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

