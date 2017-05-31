The right call: MLB Umpires visit St. Louis Children's Hospital

A crew of Major League Baseball umpires made the right call with a visit to St. Louis Children's Hospital on Wednesday. (Credit: KMOV)

A crew of Major League Baseball umpires made the right call with a visit to St. Louis Children's Hospital on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Cardinal game at Busch Stadium against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Fredbird and the umpires took the trip to Children's Hospital providing Build-A-Bears to children dealing with cancer and other serious illness.

"It's just so cool to see a moment where a kid brightens up and seeing these bears or dogs or minions or whatever, and they smile," said MLB umpire Mike Winters.

MLB umpires have hosted 125 Children's Hospital events since the program started more than 10 years ago.

In that time, they have handed out more than 12,000 Build-A-Bears.

