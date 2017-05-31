The Latest: Rauner says lawmakers 'derelict' on budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on legislative action in Springfield as the General Assembly's session closes out (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

Gov. Bruce Rauner says lawmakers' inability to create a budget plan he'll accept for the third straight year is a "dereliction of duty."

Democratic Illinois House leaders announced Wednesday they would not take a vote on the budget the Senate sent because they don't trust the Republican governor's actions. Rauner continues to demand cost-cutting restrictions to workers' compensation and a property tax freeze for homeowners. Democrats approved versions of both which Rauner says aren't sufficient.

Illinois has been without an annual spending plan since Rauner took office in 2015.

The deadline for a budget for the upcoming fiscal year is 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Budget approval after that requires three-fifths majority votes in each chamber.

House Speaker Michael Madigan of Chicago says Democrats in his chamber will work with the GOP during June to approve a balanced budget.

4:15 p.m.

The Illinois House has signed off on a workers' compensation measure that Democrats say addresses reforms requested by Gov. Bruce Rauner as part of a budget deal.

The measure headed to the Republican governor's desk after the House approved it 64-51 on Wednesday. But Rauner has already indicated that it doesn't go far enough.

The proposal requires insurance companies to get state approval for the rates they charge.

House Speaker Michael Madigan issued a statement Wednesday saying the move shows Democrats are willing to take up elements of Rauner's agenda.

The Democrat says the House won't vote on a state budget on the last scheduled day of the spring legislative session. He says lawmakers will continue working with Republicans in June.

The bill is HB2525.

4:10 p.m.

Illinois House Democrats say they will not vote on a state budget on the last scheduled day of the spring legislative session.

Democratic Speaker Michael Madigan told reporters Wednesday that his party would continue working with Republicans during June to fashion a balanced budget. The fiscal year begins July 1. Budget approval after Wednesday takes a three-fifths supermajority vote.

In a statement, Madigan denounced Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's "reckless strategy of holding the budget hostage to create leverage for his corporate agenda." Rauner has insisted for two years that he would approve a balanced budget in return for business-friendly "structural" changes and a property tax freeze.

Chicago Democratic Rep. Greg Harris is Madigan's budget negotiator. He says there is reluctance to act on a Senate-approved $37 billion proposal because Senate Republicans didn't provide any votes for passage.

3:10 p.m.

The Illinois Senate has agreed with House changes to a measure that protects immigrants from indiscriminate federal attention.

Democratic Senate President John Cullerton's "TRUST Act" now goes to Gov. Bruce Rauner. It prevents federal authorities from stopping, questioning or detaining immigrants unless they have a valid federal warrant. It also would have prevented local police from cooperating with federal agents unless a federal criminal warrant was presented and barred federal authorities from entering "safe zones" such as schools or publicly funded clinics.

But the House altered the measure to allow local police to converse with federal agents. And it removed a deadline for local police to compile paperwork validating that an immigrant helped with a criminal investigation. Cullerton put that in a separate bill approved Tuesday.

The bills are SB31 and SB32 .

1:15 p.m.

The Illinois House is indicating that there won't be a budget agreement before the end of the day when lawmakers face a critical deadline.

The House adopted a resolution saying after they adjourn on Wednesday, members would meet in "continuous session."

Democratic House Speaker Madigan used the tactic two years ago when the budget impasse began to call members to the Capitol over the summer to continue negotiations.

The House and Senate have until 12:01 a.m. Thursday to adopt an annual spending plan or face the prospect of needing supermajority votes to approve one.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Democrat-controlled Legislature remain at odds over new revenues and other pro-business reforms.

12:50 p.m.

Illinois senators have overwhelmingly approved a plan to make it harder for authorities to confiscate property from innocent owners.

The Senate endorsed the measure 56-0 Wednesday. It'll head to the House.

The plan would place the burden of proof on law enforcement when seizing a person's property in connection with a suspected crime. Current law allows authorities to confiscate property without even charging an owner for participating in illegal activity. The practice has been sharply criticized.

Oak Park Democratic Sen. Don Harmon is sponsoring the proposal. It would make authorities prove an owner consented to his or her property being used for illegal activity instead of requiring owners to show they weren't connected.

Harmon says it would also create an expedited process for such cases so that innocent owners can regain their property more quickly.

The bill is HB303 .

12:15 a.m.

The Illinois General Assembly returns for the final day of its spring session not much closer to a budget agreement than when it started in January.

The House and Senate have until 12:01 a.m. Thursday to adopt an annual spending plan or face the prospect of needing supermajority votes to activate one.

A House committee positioned late Tuesday a Senate-approved budget for a floor vote Wednesday. That $37 billion proposal relies on a tax increase of more than $5 billion.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has turned thumbs down on that plan because lawmakers have not given him the "structural" reforms he desires in return.

They include workers' compensation cost-restrictions and a local property tax freeze. The Senate OK'd versions of each but they don't meet Rauner's expectations.

