Teen missing in river at Rockford Beach State Park

Emergency crews search for missing teen in Jefferson County (KMOV) Emergency crews search for missing teen in Jefferson County (KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews are searching for a missing boy in the river at Rockford Beach State Park.

Police said a woman called saying a 14-year-old boy went under water and never resurfaced. 

The Missouri Highway Patrol Marine Operations unit is heading to the scene.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are also on the scene.

