Former US attorney charged with DUI

United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Stephen R. Wigginton announced his resignation in 2015. (KMOV)

A former top law enforcement official has now been charged with driving under the influence.

According to the Troy, Illinois police chief, officers were called to the scene of a one-car accident in the eastbound lane of the 400 block of Route 40 on May 23.

Police say Stephen Wigginton had reportedly left the scene of the accident, but was apprehended later.

He has now been charged with driving under the influence, having a faulty headlight, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of an accident. Officers reportedly smelled alcohol and Wigginton admitted to drinking an alcoholic beverage.

According to Chief Brad Parsons, Wigginton was unable to complete field sobriety tests and refused to take a Breathalyzer test.

Wigginton was a US Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois until 2015. He was also a Madison County State’s Attorney for a time. A spokesperson for current Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons says they will be requesting a special prosecutor in the case.

Wigginton’s next court appearance is June 14th. Wigginton couldn't be reached for comment.