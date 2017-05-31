Quilts presented hospitalized World War 2 vets

A quilt being presented to one of the veterans. Credit: KMOV

A group called Quilts of Valor presented special quilts to three hospitalized World War Two veterans Wednesday.

The group presented a quilt to the veterans at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. The quilts were made by volunteers and are a special way to say thank you for veterans' service.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit that provides quilts to veterans of all wars.

