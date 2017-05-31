‘Walls of Honor’ event catered to injured Ballwin officer Michael Flamion

Fellow police officers, community leaders, friends and family turned out for a special honor for injured Ballwin police officer Michael Flamion at the Walls of Honor event. (Credit: KMOV)

Fellow police officers, community leaders, friends and family turned out for a special honor for injured Ballwin police officer Michael Flamion at a Walls of Honor event.

Those police officers and friends wrote inspirational and personal messages on the walls of Flamion’s new home.

The Gary Sinise Foundation is currently building a specially adapted smart home for Flamion, who is confined to a wheelchair.

The house is designed to make everyday life a little bit easier for him, and construction is ahead of schedule.

Flamion says he hopes to move in soon.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.