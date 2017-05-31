14-year-old stabs woman to death after helping her with car trouble

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A woman is dead after a 14-year-old boy stabbed her to death following an altercation with the boy and his mother.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a man and woman ran off the road on Route AA close to Village Rd, according to police.

“They walked to a nearby house to borrow a chain to pull the car out, and a 14-year-old boy from the residence went with the couple to help get the car out,” said St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock.

The home was about a mile away from where the vehicle ran into a ditch. The 14-year-old did help pull the vehicle out of the ditch before the couple returned to their home.

St. Francois County officials said the 14-year-old boy and the mother showed up at the 35-year-old victim’s home where the argument started.

Authorities said the 14-year-old pulled out a knife during the argument and stabbed the woman.

The victim was immediately rushed to an area hospital before an ambulance could be called to the scene.

Police said the victim was dead when she arrived at the hospital.

St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said the victims and suspects did know each other, but they are still investigating what caused the argument or the motive for the stabbing.

Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

