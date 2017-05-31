Hundreds without power in Bridgeton area - KMOV.com

Hundreds without power in Bridgeton area

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Over 700 Ameren customers are without power in the Bridgeton area.

According to Ameren, the outage was reported just after 11:35 a.m. Wednesday. Ameren reports all power is expected to be restored before 2 p.m.

It is currently unknown what caused the power outage.

