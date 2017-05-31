Group of teens shoot 70 year-old man with BB gun, police say

A man in his 70's was transported to the hospital after police said a group of teens fired a BB gun at him.

The BB gun shooting occurred in the 4200 block of Nebraska in south St. Louis, around 4:10 p.m.

Police said the 70 year-old victim was walking through a parking lot when he was approached by six males in their early teens. One of the suspects, police said, pulled the BB gun from his waistband and fired a shot at the 70 year-old man.

The victim sustained a BB shot wound to his cheek, which was punctured by the round. He was transported to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved