Mehlville School District warns of phishing scam

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Mehlville School District is warning of a phishing scam.

The district is advising people to “please by careful when opening emails that somehow don’t seem right – perhaps you don’t know the sender or the subject line doesn’t make sense.”

According to the district, a hacker got ahold of email addresses and is sending out “bogus emails to many people.” The district advises that the subject line of the email “probably says ‘(Name) Hi, Please find the updated file by click here.” The name on the subject line may be a teacher, employee of the district or the school board president.

In a warning sent out, the district advises those who receive the email to delete it and not open it because scammers use these methods to obtain personal information, passwords and other private data.

