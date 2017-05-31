First 'thru-turns' in Missouri coming to Valley Park

Many drivers will soon notice a change along their route through Valley Park when MoDOT adds so-called “thru turns” near the Interstate 44 and 141 interchanges.

Instead of making a traditional left turn at an intersection, MoDOT officials said drivers will “drive through the intersection to a signalized U-turn location, make a U-turn, backtrack along the highway and make a right turn onto the side street.”

Two thru-turns will soon open along Route 141. One at Vance Road and the other at Marshall Road. While other states have installed these in recent years, these will be the first in Missouri.

The thru-turns are just one part of the larger $22 million project currently in the works at the Interstate 44 and 141 interchanges. The thru turns should be complete in mid-June but the rest of the project isn’t expected to be complete until the summer of 2018.

