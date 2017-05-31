St. Louis County Library offering free lunches to children throughout summer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Operation Food Search has partnered with the St. Louis County Library to provide free lunches to children throughout the summer.

From June 5 through August 11, seven St. Louis County Library locations will offer lunch and activities between 12 and 1 p.m. on weekdays for children ages 18 and under.

Each Thursday, families will be given food for the weekend.

Click here for a list of locations and more details.

