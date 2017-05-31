AMBER ALERT issued for missing 13-year-old from Salem, Mo.

SALEM, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Amber Alert was issued overnight for a missing teenager from Salem, Missouri.

Trinity Lewis, 13, was abducted around 12 a.m. May 31 from Country Road 6090 in Dent County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police said they believe Lewis is with two men, ages 30 and 50. They were last seen in a two-tone extended cab truck.

Lewis is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was reportedly carrying a yellow and white drawstring bag when she was last seen.

Lewis’ mother said she does not know who the men are.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

