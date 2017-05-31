AMBER ALERT issued for missing 13-year-old from Salem, Mo.

An Amber Alert was issued overnight for a missing teenager from Salem, Missouri.More >
A K-9 with the Illinois State Police Department was hit by a driver in a pick-up truck around 11:00 Monday night at the intersection of 57th Street and Forrest Avenue in Washington ParkMore >
A man with the goal of cutting 50 lawns in 50 states stopped in the St. Louis area on TuesdayMore >
Peggy Hubbard is no stranger to voicing an opinion some might find surprising, she went viral in 2015 with a Facebook video on police shootings, and now she wants to use her platform to talk about the Confederate Memorial in Forest Park.More >
