Man with goal of cutting lawns in all 50 states stops in St. Louis

Rodney Smith is hoping to cut lawns in all 50 states. Credit: KMOV

A man with the goal of cutting 50 lawns in 50 states stopped in the St. Louis area on Tuesday.

Rodney Smith of Huntsville, Alabama, is going around the country cutting the overgrown lawns of the elderly, disabled or single moms.

Smith started in Kansas City on Monday and Tuesday morning he helped out a mother of four in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

“He had mentioned to me that his St. Louis family had canceled on him and that if he wants to come and do my lawn, I needed it because the mosquitoes are bad,” said Trista Goodson.

Goodson says she is not able to cut her overgrown lawn and cannot afford to hire someone.

“He came this morning and it was a really big job. The backyard was terrible,” said Goodson. “He did a fantastic job.”

Smith plans to move onto Illinois and Wisconsin next.

