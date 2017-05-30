Woman in support of keeping Confederate Monument plans unity rally

Peggy Hubbard is planning a rally On Saturday to support the Confederate monument.

ST LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Peggy Hubbard is no stranger to voicing an opinion some might find surprising, she went viral in 2015 with a Facebook video on police shootings, and now she wants to use her platform to talk about the Confederate Memorial in Forest Park.

News 4 has been covering the ongoing discussion over the future of the monument for weeks. Mayor Lyda Krewson says it needs to come down and her administration is working on a plan to be announced next month.

A rally Tuesday night was held to voice opposition to the monument. The rally happening just 12 hours after it was vandalized for the second time in two weeks.

"It saddens me, but I see it more as ignorance than hate," said Hubbard.

Hubbard wants to combat what she calls ignorance over the history of the Confederate Monument.

She spent the afternoon talking to people about her thoughts on why the memorial should remain.

"These were Americans, these are soldiers and they have a right to be remembered like everyone else," she said.

Hubbard said many find her views surprising.

"They ask if I am even black," she said. "But it's not about my color, it's about three colors, red, white and blue."

Hubbard made headlines back in 2015 when her Facebook sounding off about frustrations over protest over police shootings as opposed to the killing of a 9-year-old girl went viral.

Now she plans to host a unity rally on Saturday. She's already raised more than $6,000 for food and music.

To donate, click here.

