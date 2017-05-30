1 in critical condition after South City double shooting

SOUTH ST.LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two men showed up to an area hospital after being shot in south St. Louis Tuesday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m. the men arrived at the hospital following a shooting in the area of Blaine and Grand, according to police.

One man was shot in the stomach, the other victim was shot in the head.

The victim shot who was shot in the head is in stable condition. The other victim is reportedly in critical condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

